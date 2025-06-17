Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson to be honored with homegoing service

TAMPA, Fla. — Gwendolyn Henderson, a Tampa city councilwoman who passed away last week, will be honored with a homegoing service on Tuesday.

The service is for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

It will be held at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, located on Lowe Street in Tampa, at 11 a.m. You can also stream the service live on the ABC Action News site and our Facebook.

Her death was confirmed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin on June 10. She was 60.

They released the following statement.

A West Tampa native, Councilwoman Henderson touched the lives of many as a teacher, community activist, and elected official. She was sworn into the Tampa City Council on May 1, 2023 and shortly after became Chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency.



Councilwoman Henderson was a powerhouse in our community — she was a teacher, business owner, and champion for African-American culture and Tampa’s history. Her sense of humor energized our city and her loss leaves a deep void for all of us.



Councilwoman Henderson brought passion, empathy, and deep community knowledge to her role. Elected in 2023, she was known for her fierce advocacy on issues of education, equity, and economic opportunity. Prior to serving on City Council, she spent decades as a dedicated educator with Hillsborough County Public Schools and served on the City of Tampa’s Citizens Review Board. She was the current chair of Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a small business owner and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



The City of Tampa extends its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tremendous loss.



Councilwoman Henderson died of natural causes in her home overnight. Tampa Fire Rescue personnel responded to an emergency medical call this morning and transported Councilwoman Henderson to the hospital, where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

According to a biography on the City of Tampa website, Henderson attended all local schools, including Roland Park Elementary and West Tampa Junior High School.

After graduating from Jefferson High School, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and a Master of Education and Education Specialist degree in educational leadership and higher education administration from Saint Leo University.