Tampa Bay Comic Con provides unique opportunity for local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. — As thousands flock to the Tampa Convention Center for a second straight weekend, dozens of vendors from Tampa Bay are hoping for this convention to bring a boost.

"It's notoriously a very challenging convention to get into because it's such an awesome Con. We're very grateful to be able to do this convention," says Michael Nathan, owner of Mighty Mike Video Games in Pinellas Park.

Nathan says conventions can bring in almost $50,000 for his business, but they also provide chances to network with other groups in the area.

"It was one of our biggest conventions that we have and now we like to come into it one because we've done it every single year, but also it helps us to advertise our business which is, you know, only 20 minutes from the convention center," says Andrea Smith, co-owner of the Toy Addicts in Riverview.

The expectation is for 40,000 to 50,000 people to come through the doors throughout the weekend.

"Tampa Bay has a lot of pop culture fans, so you have MetroCon, that is an amazing anime show, and then ours has a lot of anime, but we also have, you know, Marvel superheroes and people from all different fandoms, and we really try to bring in," says Dan Farr, the promoter for Tampa Bay Comic Con.

Celebrities, like John Rhys-Davies, are also in town. Making for a star-studded event.

"Here in Tampa, there is nothing more active than this fantastic comic con that is going on this weekend," says Rhys-Davies, "It's just a beautiful city, to be honest with you. It's so well laid out."