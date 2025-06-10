Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson dead at 60.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gwendolyn Henderson, a Tampa city councilwoman, has died. She was 60 years old.

Her death was confirmed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin on Tuesday morning. They released the following statement.

A West Tampa native, Councilwoman Henderson touched the lives of many as a teacher, community activist, and elected official. She was sworn into the Tampa City Council on May 1, 2023 and shortly after became Chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency.



Councilwoman Henderson was a powerhouse in our community — she was a teacher, business owner, and champion for African-American culture and Tampa’s history. Her sense of humor energized our city and her loss leaves a deep void for all of us.



Councilwoman Henderson brought passion, empathy, and deep community knowledge to her role. Elected in 2023, she was known for her fierce advocacy on issues of education, equity, and economic opportunity. Prior to serving on City Council, she spent decades as a dedicated educator with Hillsborough County Public Schools and served on the City of Tampa’s Citizens Review Board. She was the current chair of Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a small business owner and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



The City of Tampa extends its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tremendous loss.



Councilwoman Henderson died of natural causes in her home overnight. Tampa Fire Rescue personnel responded to an emergency medical call this morning and transported Councilwoman Henderson to the hospital, where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Other council members poured out support for Henderson.

“Gwen was always talking about her family journey: she talked with adoration about her late mother; her heroic late father, who she always proudly said served in the Korean War and raised a family in Carver City; her loving sister; and her daughter, who she had so much beaming pride in. Gwen had a passion for Black History - from 1619 to today," Councilman Luis Viera said. "If you wanted to see the beauty of Gwen’s heart, you should stop by her dream realized - her Black English bookstore. That bookstore was about the pride she had in the journey of her family and families like hers. Gwen’s life and values were intertwined in the journey of Black Tampenos.”

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak also offered a statement.

"I was shocked and saddened this morning upon being told of Gwen’s death. I am proud to have worked alongside Councilwoman Henderson—who, like me, was a neighborhood advocate, business owner, and former teacher," she said. "She dubbed me 'Fifteen,' and I, in turn, called her 'Sixteen' in reference to our places in the sequence of the very few women to ever serve on city council. I deeply regret that I will no longer be able to enjoy her laughter, infectious spirit, and boundless energy as we continue our work to build a Tampa that works for everyone."

Henderson lived in Tampa Heights for 32 years before her election to the council in 2023. She also opened the Black English Bookstore, a dream Henderson said she had for many years before it became a reality.

According to a biography on the City of Tampa website, Henderson attended all local schools, like Roland Park Elementary and West Tampa Junior High School. After graduating from Jefferson High School, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) and a Master of Education and Education Specialist degree in educational leadership and higher education administration from Saint Leo University.