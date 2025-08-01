Wimauma teen arrested for illegal firearms and drugs: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Friday the arrest of a Wimauma teen after uncovering illegal firearms and drugs.

HCSO said detectives launched their investigation back on July 16 after discovering a person who was in possession of multiple firearms, including a modified Glock and AR-style pistols.

Detectives connected the arms to the home in Wimauma of a 17-year-old boy, according to HCSO.

During the execution of search warrant on Thursday, HCSO said the following firearms were located and seized:

Glock 19 with a machine gun conversion device

Glock 22 with an extended magazine

Radical Firearms AR-Pistol (Short Barrel Rifle)

Anderson M15 Carbine (Short Barrel Rifle)

Glock 27

Sig P365

DT AR Pistol

HCSO also said officials found multiple extended and drum magazines, along with crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.

The 17-year-old boy is facing multiple illegal firearm-related charges.

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing with possible additional charges.