Wimauma teen arrested for illegal firearms and drugs: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Friday the arrest of a Wimauma teen after uncovering illegal firearms and drugs.

HCSO said detectives launched their investigation back on July 16 after discovering a person who was in possession of multiple firearms, including a modified Glock and AR-style pistols.

Detectives connected the arms to the home in Wimauma of a 17-year-old boy, according to HCSO.

During the execution of search warrant on Thursday, HCSO said the following firearms were located and seized:

  • Glock 19 with a machine gun conversion device
  • Glock 22 with an extended magazine
  • Radical Firearms AR-Pistol (Short Barrel Rifle)
  • Anderson M15 Carbine (Short Barrel Rifle)
  • Glock 27
  • Sig P365
  • DT AR Pistol

HCSO also said officials found multiple extended and drum magazines, along with crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.

The 17-year-old boy is facing multiple illegal firearm-related charges.

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing with possible additional charges.

