City of Tampa honors longest working employee after 63 years of service

TAMPA, Fla. — Meet the woman who served under 11 mayors and 59 city council members.

On Friday, Aug. 1, the City of Tampa honored Mary Bryan, their longest-serving employee.

Bryan was there before laptops, before livestreams, or even fax machines. When she was just 18, she applied for her first job. Bryan submitted two applications, one to the city and one to Busch Gardens.

The city called her first, and after six decades, it's time to retire. During her 63 years with the City of Tampa, Bryan served in numerous roles, including positions in housing, code enforcement, and zoning departments. Most recently, she worked alongside Councilman Charlie Miranda.

The City of Tampa thanks Mary Bryan for her hard work, dedication, and decades of service.