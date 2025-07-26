Hillsborough heat advisory expected to last into Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A heat advisory for the Hillsborough County area was expected to last until Monday, as temperatures could feel up to 109 degrees, weather forecasters said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the heat advisory for the entire county on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Heat advisories were expected to be issued through Monday, July 28, NWS officials said.

Residents were encouraged to stay indoors, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

The heat advisory means that dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected with a heat index up to 109 degrees throughout Hillsborough County.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like.

Hillsborough County’s Office of Emergency Management and its partners will continue to monitor the situation and offer guidance to residents.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Without taking precautions, heat-related illnesses or even death are possible.

Residents can visit Hillsborough County’s Extreme Heat Information [hillsboroughcounty.us5.list-manage.com] to learn about how to stay cool in Hillsborough County, how to stay safe during extreme heat, and more on heat-related illnesses. People without access to adequate air conditioning can take refuge in public places, including public libraries and shopping malls.

Residents also can refill water bottles [hillsboroughcounty.us5.list-manage.com] in County parks, libraries, and government buildings across the county. Note: libraries and government buildings are closed on Sundays.

Residents who work or spend time outside during the hottest part of the day are encouraged to take precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the evening or early the next morning. Know the signs and symptoms [hillsboroughcounty.us5.list-manage.com] of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risks during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends taking frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone suffering from a heat-related illness should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 for immediate care.

Hillsborough County Homeless & Community Services is working with local organizations to assist the vulnerable homeless population.

Heat-related illnesses [hillsboroughcounty.us5.list-manage.com] and deaths are largely preventable with proper planning, education, and action.

Visit Heat.gov [hillsboroughcounty.us5.list-manage.com]for information about how excessive heat affects your health and ways to reduce the impacts of extreme heat.