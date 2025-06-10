Tampa community leaders react to death of Councilwoman Henderson

TAMPA, Fla. — Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson died at the age of 60. Her death was confirmed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Tuesday morning.

She served her community and left a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay area. Following the news of her death, reactions started pouring in from colleagues and other leaders from around the area.

Mayor Castor released a statement saying in part:

With heavy hearts, Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin confirm the sudden death of Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson of District 5.



A West Tampa native, Councilwoman Henderson touched the lives of many as a teacher, community activist, and elected official. She was sworn into the Tampa City Council on May 1, 2023, and shortly after became Chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency.



Councilwoman Henderson was a powerhouse in our community — she was a teacher, business owner, and champion for African-American culture and Tampa’s history. Her sense of humor energized our city and her loss leaves a deep void for all of us.



Councilwoman Henderson brought passion, empathy, and deep community knowledge to her role. Elected in 2023, she was known for her fierce advocacy on issues of education, equity, and economic opportunity. Prior to serving on City Council, she spent decades as a dedicated educator with Hillsborough County Public Schools and served on the City of Tampa’s Citizens Review Board. She was the current chair of Tampa’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), a small business owner and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



The City of Tampa extends its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tremendous loss.



Plans to honor Councilwoman Henderson’s life and service will be shared in the coming days.



Councilman Luis Viera said:

Gwen was always talking about her family journey: she talked with adoration about her late mother; her heroic late father who she always proudly said served in the Korean War and raised a family in Carver City; her loving sister; and her daughter who she had so much beaming pride in. Gwen had a passion for Black History - from 1619 to today. If you wanted to see the beauty of Gwen’s heart, you should stop by her dream realized - her Black English bookstore. That bookstore was about the pride she had in the journey of her family and families like hers. Gwen’s life and values were intertwined in the journey of Black Tampenos.

Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak said:

I was shocked and saddened this morning upon being told of Gwen’s death. I am proud to have worked alongside Councilwoman Henderson—who, like me, was a neighborhood advocate, business owner, and former teacher.



She dubbed me “Fifteen,” and I, in turn, called her “Sixteen” in reference to our places in the sequence of the very few women to ever serve on city council. I deeply regret that I will no longer be able to enjoy her laughter, infectious spirit, and boundless energy as we continue our work to build a Tampa that works for everyone.