Tampa cigar bar has liquor license temporarily suspended due to noise complaints, violations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local cigar bar had its liquor license temporarily suspended after the city received several noise complaints from people who live nearby.

Starting Feb. 12, Grand Cathedral Cigars will be unable to serve alcohol for seven days.

On Thursday, owner Angela Yue told ABC Action News that losing their liquor license would hurt business.

But people who live near the popular spot in West Tampa felt something had to be done to keep the noise down in their neighborhood. Both sides contradict each other. Yue, the owner, said they shut down the patio completely once this started to escalate on Dec. 11. She said sales have already dropped 15%.

Another issue leaders addressed was city documents that said an ordinance prevents Grand Cathedral from serving alcohol on the patio.

When asked about this, Yue said they have never received any sort of alcohol and beverage citation or violation from the city.