Tampa cigar bar at risk of losing liquor license due to neighbors' noise complaints

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local cigar bar is at risk of losing its liquor license after the city received several noise complaints from people who live nearby.

Neighbors are fed up with the noise, but Grand Cathedral Cigars owner Angela Yue said losing their liquor license will hurt business.

"When you come into a cigar lounge, a cigar and a cocktail go hand in hand. That’s just part of the atmosphere," Yue said.

People who live near this popular spot in West Tampa said something has to be done to keep the noise down in their neighborhood.

“That level of noise any time of night when you're trying to put your child to bed is so frustrating," single mom Erin McKinnon said.

McKinnon lives nearby and said she is fed up with the loud music, but customers at Grand Cathedral Cigars said it is a laid-back place and the music is not loud.

Jason Sampson said, “You can hear crickets chirping louder than the music," regular customer Jason Sampson said.

Sampson said he often stops by to work on his computer, and that's the case for most of the customers there.

“Never craziness. This is not college central. This is not Ybor. This is not Soho,” Sampson said.

“Theres some nights when I can feel bass in my house. There’s other nights you can hear music like it’s playing in your own backyard," McKinnon said.

Both sides contradict each other. Yue, the owner, said they shut down the patio completely once this started to escalate on Dec. 11. She said sales have already dropped 15%.

Another issue leaders will address today is city documents that say an ordinance prevents Grand Cathedral from serving alcohol on the patio.

When asked about this, Yue said they have never received any sort of alcohol and beverage citation or violation from the city.

Ultimately, the decision is up to the city council.

We reached out to speak to the city, but this hearing is Quasi-judicial, meaning the city could not do an interview beforehand.