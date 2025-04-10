Tampa Bay family remembers organ donor's selfless gift one year later

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — April is Donate Life Month, and one family is sharing how the loss of a loved one also meant the gift of saving lives.

As a paramedic, an Air Force veteran, and a Boy Scout leader, Calvin Osterhoudt gave back every day of his life.

“He always had a terrible dad joke to tell you,” said Ramona Osterhoudt, Calvin's wife. “He always had a smile.”

But on Thursday at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, his family remembered the selfless gift he gave one year ago.

“Before he left, he kissed me and hugged me three times because he said it will be three days before I see you again,” said Ramona. “I didn’t know that would be my last time seeing him awake.”

Last April, Calvin Osterhoudt was on a scouting trip.

“He was not feeling well Saturday night. He said he felt really tired, and he went to go get into his tent. They found him Sunday morning unresponsive outside of his tent,” said Ramona. “When I came to the hospital and the neurologist said to me there’s really nothing we can do, I had already in my mind said, 'Okay, well, what can we do to help other people?'”

He passed away from a stroke on April 10, 2024. Osterhoudt was an organ donor.

“Half of my heart is gone, but a small part of that is replaced by his gifts to other people,” Ramona said.

The LifeLink Foundation said more than 5,300 Floridians are actively awaiting kidney, pancreas, heart, and/or liver transplants.

“One organ donor has the ability to save up to 8 lives through organ donation and impact 75 or more through tissue donation, and there’s a great need as there are over 100,000 people currently waiting, and every 8 minutes, a new name is added to that list,” said Kristen Hector with the LifeLink Foundation.

Ramona said her husband earned the title of hero long before he became an organ and tissue donor. Now, his legacy will always be remembered through his gift of life.

“It’s a difficult day when you realize that you’re never going to get your loved one back, but through the hope of organ and tissue donation, you can impact the lives of others," said Ramona. "It’s a selfless gift, and you know in your heart that someone would absolutely help another person. It’s not really a hard decision. The gift of organ and tissue donation is priceless.”