Sister of suspect who ran over deputy in Tampa arrested: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The sister of a suspect who officials say ran over a deputy with his car on July 5 has been arrested.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Briana Eileen Jeffries, 29, aided her brother, William Todd Lewis, Jr., 24, after he struck 33-year-old Deputy Kalin Hall.

Jeffries was charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact.

HCSO said around 12:05 a.m., Hall attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. Lewis then fled the traffic stop.

Around 12:25 a.m., Hall attempted a second traffic stop at Plantation Oaks Drive. HCSO said when Hall exited his vehicle, Lewis ran over him, which resulted in a fractured leg.

Lewis was arrested on July 8 and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of cannabis more than 20 grams, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, aggravated fleeing to elude with serious bodily injury or death, and fleeing in attempt to elude a police officer.

Hall was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he underwent surgery before being released. He has been with HCSO for 11 years.

Two others have been arrested in this case: Lewis' girlfriend, 23-year-old Keilise Garrison, and his friend Zachary Carnegie, 24.