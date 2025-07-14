Tampa International Airport sees widespread flight delays, cancellations

TAMPA, Fla. — According to Tampa International Airport (TPA), almost half of the flights scheduled for Monday have been delayed or cancelled.
On TPA’s website as of 3:30 p.m., out of the 559 total number of flights set to arrive and depart the airport, 23 are canceled, and 205 are delayed.
TPA suggests all travelers check with their airlines for the most recent information about their flight.
Many people came together Sunday evening to pay their respects to Sayfollah Musallet, a 20-year-old who was killed while visiting family members overseas.
