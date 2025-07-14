Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead from flesh-eating bacteria in Hillsborough County: Health officials

Vibrio species
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Vibrio&nbsp;are gram-negative bacteria that are naturally found in warm, salty marine environments, such as salt water and brackish water.
Vibrio species
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) announced that one person in Hillsborough County has died from a flesh-eating bacteria called "Vibrio vulnificus."

FDOH reported there have been 11 confirmed cases in Florida this year, and four people have died so far.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium normally lives in warm seawater, and infections are rare, according to health officials.

FDOH said people can get infected when they eat raw shellfish, particularly oysters, or if they have open cuts and are in direct contact with seawater.

Florida health officials gave some tips to prevent Vibrio vulnificus infections:

  • Do not eat raw oysters or other raw shellfish.
  • Cook shellfish (oysters, clams, mussels) thoroughly.
  • For shellfish in the shell, either a) boil until the shells open and continue boiling for 5 more minutes, or b) steam until the shells open and then continue cooking for 9 more minutes. Do not eat those shellfish that do not open during cooking. Boil shucked oysters at least 3 minutes, or fry them in oil at least 10 minutes at 375°F.
  • Avoid cross-contamination of cooked seafood and other foods with raw seafood and juices from raw seafood.
  • Eat shellfish promptly after cooking and refrigerate leftovers.
  • Avoid exposure of open wounds or broken skin to warm salt or brackish water, or to raw shellfish harvested from such waters.
  • Wear protective clothing (e.g., gloves) when handling raw shellfish.

