Safety is top of mind on the road during 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — With students out of school for the next few months, we've now hit what's called the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers.

The Finch sisters take their time behind the wheel seriously, and 19-year-old Emily sets a good example for her 16-year-old sister, Peyton.

“I make sure I'm always wearing my seat belt, and then I don't use my phone when I'm in the car,” said Emily.

That mindset is important, especially as we head into what's called the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, which runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

It's a time when experts say there's a rise in the number of deadly crashes involving teen drivers. With the school year coming to an end, more inexperienced drivers may be on the road.

In fact, AAA said last year in Florida, teens were involved in nearly 20,000 crashes during this period.

Some risk factors include distracted driving, driving with other teens, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.

“It's a big responsibility to have a car, have a driver's license, and it's not just your own well-being, but those around you that you have to worry about when you're out on the road,” said Christian Finch, the girls’ dad.

Christian said for his daughters, he always expected them to check in when they leave or arrive somewhere, and of course, they’ve had a conversation about cell phones in the car.

"Communication is key,” said Christian. “Talk to your kids, set clear expectations in terms of what you expect from them, and hold them accountable for it."

AAA suggests that parents lead by example, carry out at least 50 hours of supervised practice, and teach kids defensive driving skills.

“Just try and stay as safe as possible, and don't do anything that might get you or other people in your car hurt,” said Peyton.