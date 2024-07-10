Riverview woman charged with making threats against Governor DeSantis

TAMPA, Fla. — A Riverview woman was arrested and charged Tuesday after she allegedly made online death threats against Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported the threats to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday. The messages were received by Governor DeSantis' office on his state website.

The message was authored by Danyele Callaway, 20, and included a request for an immediate in-person meeting and life-threatening statements, which prompted staff to call authorities.

HCSO said Callaway has a history of interactions with law enforcement, including arrests for battery on public servants and other charges. Detectives said Callaway has also made previous threats against the governor.

HCSO Behavioral Resource Unit went to Callaway's home where she allegedly admitted to making online threats. She was arrested and faces charges of written or electronic threat to kill or inflict bodily injury.