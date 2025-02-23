Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic half marathon winners talk to ABC Action News

TAMPA, Fla. — It was dark and early Sunday at 6 a.m. on Bayshore Boulevard, but the first runners were on their way on the race course.

The half marathon was 13.1 miles through some of Tampa’s most scenic areas. Just after an hour after the race started, we had our first winner.

Grant Colligan crossed the finish line first with an impressive lead.

“It was pretty awesome. The group started out together, and then I kind of took off, and 2 and 3 caught me with about a mile to go. So I had to kick back to take the win,” said Colligan.

He’s a semi-pro runner from Colorado who travels to Lakeland often for work. He didn’t prep for this race.

“I race more like trails, so this was kind of a last second, 'see where the legs are at,' and felt pretty good,” said Colligan.

Along with that first-place win, he also got $2,000, but he still hoped for a better time.

“It’s okay. Wanted to be under 68 but the humidity got me in the last six,” said Colligan.

Then came Trevor Wysong in second place.

“The temperature was perfect for running, and the course was just perfect,” said Wysong.

He’s from St. Petersburg and runs 6 days a week.

“I feel good. It was my first half marathon today so it was a PR for me,” said Wysong.

Meaghan Strum was also happy to cross that finish line.

“I’m so happy. I’m so grateful to be here. What a great event. Thank you, Tampa. This is a delight,” said Strum.

She won first place for women and also took home $2,000.

“The energy was awesome. People were so kind. I’m so grateful for this event. It’s wonderful,” said Strum.

She came all the way from Canada, training along snowy trails all winter before making her way to Tampa to place first for women.

“I’m so happy to be here without snow, let me tell ya… This is the first time I’ve had bare pavement in 3 months, so what a treat! I didn’t know what to expect today. Winter training is not always what I’m best at, so I was kind of coming out here just letting it be today, and what a delight. And the cheering helped, my God, everyone was so kind,” said Strum.

After the last races crossed the finish line, the 2025 Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend was in the books after attracting runners from near and far to the Tampa Bay area.