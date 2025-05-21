Professor featured on 'SharkFest' pleaded no contest to felony fraud charges

BRADENTON, Fla. — A biology professor and researcher featured on National Geographic's "SharkFest" pleaded no contest to felony charges in scheme to defraud.

In February of 2024, the Bradenton Police Department charged Christine Bedore, 44, with felony scheming to defraud in excess of $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification in excess of $100,000.

Police said Bedore was the former treasurer for the American Elasmobranch Society (AES). Detectives began investigating Bedore in 2023 after the nonprofit's president claimed she was stealing from its checking and savings accounts.

A further investigation revealed that Bedore made numerous electronic transfers and transactions totaling at least $300,000, using the money for personal expenses for more than five years. The expenses included medical procedures, a vehicle, subscription services, pet insurance, and more.

BPD said Bedore was sentenced to 36 months in the Department of Corrections, followed by 27 years of probation. She must also pay $452,953 in restitution; $20,000 was paid to AES in court Wednesday.