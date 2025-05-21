Professor featured on 'SharkFest' pleaded no contest to felony fraud charges

BRADENTON, Fla. — A biology professor and researcher featured on National Geographic's "SharkFest" pleaded no contest to felony charges in scheme to defraud.
In February of 2024, the Bradenton Police Department charged Christine Bedore, 44, with felony scheming to defraud in excess of $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification in excess of $100,000.
Police said Bedore was the former treasurer for the American Elasmobranch Society (AES). Detectives began investigating Bedore in 2023 after the nonprofit's president claimed she was stealing from its checking and savings accounts.
A further investigation revealed that Bedore made numerous electronic transfers and transactions totaling at least $300,000, using the money for personal expenses for more than five years. The expenses included medical procedures, a vehicle, subscription services, pet insurance, and more.
BPD said Bedore was sentenced to 36 months in the Department of Corrections, followed by 27 years of probation. She must also pay $452,953 in restitution; $20,000 was paid to AES in court Wednesday.
The American Elasmobranch Society (AES) is satisfied to have reached a conclusion in this case
and to begin to put this financially damaging and emotionally/psychologically painful event
behind us. This will allow us to focus on our efforts to rebuild AES finances and restore the trust
and confidence of our community of dedicated shark and ray scientists, especially our young
student members who were particularly wronged by the defendant's actions. We are hopeful
that this judgment represents the start of a good-faith effort by the defendant to accept
responsibility and show remorse for her actions and work towards rebuilding her life. We thank
the staff of the Bradenton Police Department, the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial
Circuit, and all other law enforcement agencies and other individuals who contributed to the
resolution of this case.