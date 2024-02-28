Watch Now
Professor featured on 'Shark Week' arrested in Bradenton for stealing from nonprofit

Posted at 11:15 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 12:10:13-05

BRADENTON, Fla. — A biology professor and researcher featured on National Geographic's "Shark Week" was arrested after police said she stole money from a nonprofit.

The Bradenton Police Department said Christine Bedore, 44, is being charged with felony scheming to defraud in excess of $50,000 and criminal use of personal identification in excess of $100,000.

Police said Bedore was the former treasurer for the American Elasmobranch Society. Detectives began investigating Bedore in 2023 after the nonprofit's president discovered she was stealing from its checking and savings account.

A further investigation revealed that Bedore made numerous electronic transfers and transactions totaling at least $300,000, using the money for personal expenses for more than five years. The expenses included medical procedures, a vehicle, subscription services, pet insurance, and more.

Financial documents also indicated unauthorized transactions for laboratory specimens and equipment used by Bedore, according to police. Bedore works at Georgia Southern University.

If you have information about this case, contact Detective Michael Carpenter at michael.carpenter@bradentonpd.com. If you have information about a crime, you can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

