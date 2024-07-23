More charges for suspect accused of running over deputy in Tampa earlier this month

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they filed more charges against a man accused of running over a deputy earlier this month.

William Todd Lewis, Jr., 24, was arrested on July 8 and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of cannabis more than 20 grams, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, aggravated fleeing to elude with serious bodily injury or death, and fleeing in attempt to elude a police officer.

Today (July 22), HCSO said that they charged Lewis with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer and Attempted Murder in the Third Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer. They also arrested Lewis Jr's mother Stephanie Brown, 47, for her involvement in aiding her son.

"It's deeply troubling that a mother, whose role should be to instill values of right and wrong, chose instead to aid her son after he seriously injured one of our deputies," said Sheriff Chronister. "As Deputy Hall continues to work hard towards a full recovery, I pray this latest arrest will close this chapter of an incredibly difficult time for him, his family, and our department," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

HCSO said around 12:05 a.m. on July 5, Deputy Kalin Hall, 33, attempted to make a traffic stop on a black BMW on Bearss Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. The suspect then fled the traffic stop.

Around 12:25 a.m., Hall attempted a second traffic stop at Plantation Oaks Drive. HCSO said when Hall exited his vehicle, the suspect ran over him, which resulted in a fractured leg. Hall was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was released on Sunday. He has been with HCSO for 11 years.

Sheriff Chad Cronister said Lewis called his girlfriend for assistance, and she called his mom to pick him up while he ditched the car.

Detectives said they located the suspect's abandoned vehicle, which was around a mile away from the second stop, and identified its owner.

According to HCSO, a friend of Lewis, Zachary Carnegie, 24, was driving the rented car the two used to try and escape. Authorities arrested them at a shopping center parking lot in Pasco County.

Carnegie, 24 was charged with possession of drugs and attempting to help the suspect escape.

Lewis' girlfriend Keilise Garrison, 23, was also arrested as an accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.