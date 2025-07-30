Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Officer shot, hospitalized after Tampa shooting

Tampa Police
Scripps News Tampa
Tampa police vehicle.
Tampa Police
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — An officer was injured after a shooting in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the scene, located on the 9300 block of N 30th Street, is still active but secured.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to police.

The officer, who was shot and hospitalized, is listed in stable condition.

Attorney General James Uthmeier took to X to share his thoughts about the incident.

This is a developing story.

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer

Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.

FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.