Officer shot, hospitalized after Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — An officer was injured after a shooting in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the scene, located on the 9300 block of N 30th Street, is still active but secured.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to police.

The officer, who was shot and hospitalized, is listed in stable condition.

Attorney General James Uthmeier took to X to share his thoughts about the incident.

My office is aware of the incident at a Tampa Bay Police district office. Our prayers are with the officer who was injured by this sick and depraved gunman. As of our last update from law enforcement, the gunman is no longer a danger to the public. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 30, 2025

This is a developing story.