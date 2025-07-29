Hillsborough County shelter asking for help to keep dogs cool amid extreme heat

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is asking for residents to take in dogs amid extreme heat in the Tampa Bay area.

The shelter said they have shade but no AC for dogs at the shelter. They are asking residents in the area to take a dog for a few days or even a day to get them some air conditioning.

If you are unable to take in a dog, the shelter said residents can bring frozen broth cubes to the shelter for the dogs.

And for pet owners in the area who may also be struggling to keep their pets cool during the heat, ABC Action News spoke with a local veterinarian who offered advice on how to keep dogs safe and cool.