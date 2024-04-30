Massive makeover planned for Westshore Plaza

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A massive makeover is in the works for Westshore Plaza.

Earlier this month, the Tampa City Council approved plans for the developer to knock down most of Westshore Plaza and rebuild.

The Macy's and its adjacent parking lot are not included in the demolition.

The Washington Prime Group is an Ohio-based developer working on the project. They said they're working to bring something new and fresh to the area.

The developer said they plan to build a 900,000-square-foot mixed-use district that will include office space, a medical center, shopping, dining, a hotel and even housing.

Andy Kulikowski lives in Westshore, and he thinks this development will bring new life to the area.

“We’re excited about it. It brings jobs, shopping—I think it’s going to be great,” Kulikowksi said.

Meanwhile, other neighbors are voicing concerns about traffic.

“I think they need to do something with the roads before they start building condos,” Steve Caldaroni said.

The developer said they will work with the Florida Department of Transportation and neighbors to address traffic issues.

However, a road project is already underway in the area. FDOT is reconstructing Tampa's Westshore interchange to add more lanes and help alleviate traffic.

There is no timeline for when construction will start on Westshore Plaza, and the city said they do not have a demolition permit yet.