FDOT crews demolish former Double Tree Hotel for Westshore Interchange construction

TAMPA, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Florida Department of Transportation crews imploded the 10-story tower of the former Double Tree Hotel on West Cypress Street.

On Tuesday night, Tampa Police set up an exclusion zone around the site to prevent people from getting too close.

Several hours before demolition, traffic on local streets was shut down, and right before the implosion, Interstate 275 was shut down as well.

The former Double Tree Hotel property will be used as a staging area for the Westshore Interchange construction project.

The project includes I-275 from the Howard Frankland Bridge to east of Lois Avenue and SR 60 from I-275 to north of Spruce Street.

FDOT said the project will fully reconstruct the interchange and add capacity with general use and express lanes.

The updated design also includes flyover ramps providing better traffic operations by replacing the existing loop ramp from westbound SR 60 to northbound I-275.

This project has been met with criticism over the years from people who believe the changes will make traffic worse.

Construction on the project will begin in late 2024.