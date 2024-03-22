Westshore Plaza Mall may be demolished during redevelopment project

TAMPA, Fla. — The Westshore Plaza Mall could soon be no more as developers have requested the demolition of the site during a redevelopment project.

While the initial project was approved in 2020, developers are now asking for a full demolition of the mall at the intersection of West Kennedy Boulevard and North Westshore Boulevard, save for the Macy's building and the parking structure located west of the Macy's.

Developers aim to redevelop the area for housing, office spaces, and new retail locations to create a "pedestrian-friendly" and walkable community on Westshore Boulevard.

Roads inside the community are proposed to be private with "internal pedestrian connections," while parking garages are slated for the northern and southern portions of the site.

The proposal has yet to be approved.