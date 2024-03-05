Hillsborough School Board to make decisions about new Kenneth E Adum K-8 magnet school on Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board will discuss the new Kenneth E Adum K-8 magnet school at the school board meeting.

The grand opening is August 12.

The school is being built at 4210 W. Bay Villa Avenue in South Tampa.

It's still under construction, but district leaders are looking to make some more decisions as crews work to meet the deadline.

Board members will iron out details surrounding the school colors, mascot and bell times. The school colors being presented for approval are navy blue, gray and white.

More than 1,300 people responded to a community survey about the school’s mascot. Most people voted that Aviators would be the best mascot choice and also serve as a nod to MacDill Air Force Base.

The board will also vote on a bell schedule and is considering 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. as start and end times.

Officials are still hiring for Kenneth E. Adum K-8, which will have a capacity of 1,800 students and 120 staff, and the school has plans to become an IB World School.

There’s an information session about this new K-8 magnet school for interested families Thursday, March 7 at Robinson High School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s school board meeting begins at 4 p.m.