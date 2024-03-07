Hillsborough County's new 'bike boxes' increasing safety and visibility for bicyclists

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County has started to install bike boxes.

“If you see the green, green means bicycles on roads,” said Bob Campbell, Hillsborough County's Transportation and Engineering Manager.

Hillsborough County has some of the highest numbers of deaths for bicyclists and pedestrians in the country.

That’s why officials have launched the use of bike boxes. There are currently two in the county’s jurisdiction.

“This is one of our initial steps to increase the safety,” said Campbell.

Leaders are hoping bike boxes will help eliminate deaths and serious injuries as part of the county’s Vision Zero plan.

“We’re using a new design technique here in the county. It’s been developed in the last few years throughout the nation, and it provides an attention-getter for the driver to know there’s a bicyclist who wants to turn left through a signalized intersection,” said Campbell.

The idea is that when a traffic light is red, a cyclist can use the bike lane to ride to the bike box, which is in front of all the traffic waiting at the light.

“He’s sitting at the top of the car, right in front of the driver’s face, and they know he’s there. If he comes from this angle, the driver doesn’t know it. This provides more vision awareness that there’s a biker there,” said Campbell.

Once the light turns green, the cyclist can then turn left ahead of traffic.

This helps them more safely cross intersections.

Since these bike boxes are new, officials believe it’s crucial drivers know what they’re used for so they don’t drive into the bike box and so they know that cyclists are supposed to get in front of them.

“Be aware that there might be bicyclists; they’re there. Be courteous and look out for the safety of all the road users,” said Campbell.

It’s also important cyclists know these bike boxes are being installed to help them travel safely.

“You can use this for your safety. Do not weave through here. But also pay attention to what the driver is doing,” said Campbell.

Officials are looking into adding more across the county.