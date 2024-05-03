Hillsborough County teachers set to open negotiations on pay earlier this year

The Hillsborough County Teachers Association said it would start negotiations with the county earlier than in past years, thanks to a better working relationship with the new superintendent.

In a statement issued Friday, the HCTA took aim at former superintendent Addison Davis while praising the current superintendent, Van Ayres.

“This 2023-2024 school year, under new district leadership, HCTA was able to amplify our members’ voices again to settle one of the largest salary agreements in recent history. Not only was the amount significantly higher than last year, but salary increases were implemented before the second semester. This agreement would not have been possible without the dedication of many extra hours by full-time educators and staff outside of their regular workday. The power for this important change came from our thousands of members coming together again to ensure employees have what they desperately need to survive and continue to do great work for our students."

News of the negotiations comes as teachers in Florida continue to face growing problems trying to make ends meet and dealing with other problems in the classroom.

The National Education Association released a report this week that ranked Florida 50th in the country in teacher pay out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The pay, combined with the skyrocketing cost of living in the Sunshine State, is leaving teachers in an increasingly untenable position.

Compounding the problems is behavior among students that some Florida teachers are now saying is "out of control."

