Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida teacher pay drops to 50th in country, new data shows

school bus
WFTS
school bus
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 12:26:02-04

The average Florida teacher's salary has dropped to 50th in the country, according to a new report released by the National Education Association.

The average teacher pay in the state was ranked 48th out of 50 states and D.C. just last year before it dipped yet again to the bottom of the pack.

The Florida Education Association (FEA) has been asking lawmakers to increase funding by $2.5 billion a year for the next seven years in order to address inadequate pay, as well as to hire more mental health specialists and support the academic needs of students.

According to FEA, 77% of school districts pay a starting salary below $50,000.

In 2019, Jim Ficken was fined $30,000 for overgrown grass and his lawsuit brought national attention to Dunedin. In an I-Team follow through five years in the making, we'll show you how our reporting prompted change that ultimately brought closure to the legal battle.

Florida man fined $30k for tall grass settles with Dunedin following yearslong legal battle

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.