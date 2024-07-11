HCSO to announce arrest of woman connected to Astro Skate 'riot' in May

BRANDON, Fla. — On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will announce the arrest of a woman who is accused of inciting a "riot" at Astro Skate of Brandon.

Almost 30 people were arrested on May 18 after a fight broke out in the area surrounding the Tampa area skating rink.

Around 9:20 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a call from off-duty deputies working at Astro Skate requesting help with a large crowd fighting in the parking lot.

According to HCSO, the fight happened after a planned after-party was canceled. Astro Skate requires people hosting private parties to hire an off-duty deputy for the event. When the party organizers did not do that or follow other rules, the party was canceled.

Deputies said following the cancellation of the party, the group went on social media and asked people to come and riot at the business and confront law enforcement.

Approximately 400 to 500 people gathered at the Astro Skate parking lot. Six adults were arrested, while 23 minors were taken into custody.