Tampa Bay celebrates 5th annual Juneteenth R.O.C. The Block

TAMPA, Fla. — R.O.C. The Block is celebrating its 5th annual Juneteenth event with food, music, and lots of fun.

If you drove past Tampa Bay Blvd on Saturday, you may have heard reggae music, hip hop, or even dancehall. Thousands of people were out there enjoying the Juneteenth holiday.

This day is about celebrating the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

People were doing just that, by bringing the African American culture to light, from the clothes and jewelry to the music and food.

Community organizers say that, despite the dark history this holiday originated from, they want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves, celebrating freedom.

“Even what may feel like a very tumultuous time, and even though we are celebrating something that is it tumultuous history it's very very dark history quite frankly, they still can be a place of joy when we come together,” said LaShanda Jackson, community organizer of R.O.C. the Block.

A thunderstorm put a slight pause on the event for about an hour, but the festivities continued afterwards.

