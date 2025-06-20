Lightning strike caused home fire in Gibsonton, Hillsborough County Fire officials said

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County Fire (HCFR) confirmed a fire at a home in Gibsonton was caused by a lightning strike.

HCFR said they responded to a fire at Northern Lights Drive on Friday around 5 p.m. after multiple calls of a fire at a home.

When rescue crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of a two-story home.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and crews were able to confine the fire to the attic without spread to the lower levels, HCFR said.

No injuries reported.