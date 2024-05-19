HCSO: Fight at Florida skating rink leads to arrest of 6 adults, 23 juveniles

BRANDON, Fla. — Almost 30 people were arrested Saturday night after a fight broke out in the parking lot of a local skating rink.

At around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a call from off-duty deputies working at Astro Skate of Brandon, located at 750 W. Robertson St., requesting help with a large crowd fighting in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a crowd of approximately 400 to 500 people at Astro Skate and the nearby businesses. Officials said the crowd was involved in fighting, damaging businesses, stealing, and disrupting normal business operations.

Authorities said deputies issued numerous warnings, informing the crowd that they were trespassing and needed to leave.

Multiple people were later arrested, including six adults and 23 juveniles.