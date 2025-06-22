TAMPA, Fla. — Retired U.S. Army Colonel DJ Reyes, who served more than 33 years in military intelligence and special operations, offered his insights following recent U.S. military strikes in Iran.

WATCH: Retired U.S. Army Colonel weighs in on U.S. Strikes in Iran

Military reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran

In an interview with ABC Action News, Annette Gutierrez, Reyes said he believes the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Special Operations Command based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa likely played a key role in the operation.

He said a strike like this does not happen out of the blue, and it's a very deliberate process.

Reyes also warned that retaliatory actions in the Middle East are possible, especially in regions where U.S. forces are stationed. He added that, beyond immediate regional concerns, global powers such as Russia and China must also be closely monitored.

When asked if the public should be worried, Reyes said, “It's a healthy concern to be to be concerned, because this is war, and war is not clean all the time. War is often messy. But at this level of nation states that are that are in conflict, we have to have confidence. I believe in our government, and that cooler heads will prevail, but that there is a deliberate decision making process and calculus that is being done right now, that's taking into account so many factors that citizens such as myself are not privy to."

This is breaking news, so as more information develops, ABC Action News will update you on air and online.