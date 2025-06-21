"My Omnilocks" book tour makes stop in Tampa Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — For a Father-Daughter dance, Shonda Knight's daughter, Zya, wanted to wear her hair straight. But Shonda knew the weather wouldn't cooperate.

"The weather said no, so Mommy said no, and she felt defeated at that moment because she really wanted long flowy hair for the dance," says Knight, "So, I took it as an opportunity to really pour into her and so I started telling her, yes, you can straighten your hair but your hair can also be curly and cute," says Knight.

My Omnilocks became more than just another children's book, as Shonda and Zya now travel to pop-up book tours across the country together.

"For a lot of little brown girls, hair, it's a love hate relationship, especially if they have very coarse hair, says Knight, "It can be painful hair days, getting your hair braided can take hours, so we just wanted to take an opportunity to celebrate hair that we believe is a gift from God."