HCSO increases presence at Newsome High School after major disruption last week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Deputies will increase their presence at Newsome High School on Monday morning after a major disruption last week.

On Friday, deputies were at Newsome High School in Lithia investigating a potential shooting threat. They did not find any guns, but it did have a significant impact on the school day for students.

HCSO said they will have added security measures in place for everyone who enters the school on Monday. They are being extra cautious to keep students and teachers safe, which may cause some delays at the start of the school day.

This incident is part of a bigger issue the Hillsborough County School District is dealing with.

They have had 181 false threats made since Sept. 4, the day of the deadly shooting near Atlanta.

Nine students have been arrested in Hillsborough County so far this school year.

Officials warn that threats, even if they are intended as a joke, can result in felony charges.