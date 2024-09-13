Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO tip about potential shooter at Newsome High School prompts search of school

HCSO-HILLSBOROUGH-COUNTY-SHERIFFS-OFFICE-SHERIFF-DEPUTY-DEPUTIES.png
WFTS
HCSO-HILLSBOROUGH-COUNTY-SHERIFFS-OFFICE-SHERIFF-DEPUTY-DEPUTIES.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — A tip about a potential shooter at Newsome High School led to a search of the school Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they got a tip about the potential shooter at Newsome High School in Lithia around 8:47 a.m. Friday.

HCSO said that students were not permitted to leave the campus, and parents could not pick up the students.

Deputies have searched the campus, including students, staff, and bags. They have not located a firearm at the school, according to HCSO.

"She didn’t know what she was getting into. She didn’t know she’s signing away her property"
I-Team investigator Adam Walser is hearing from a 91-year-old Lakeland woman who signed a contract to sell her home which she says she did not understand and is now being sued.

91-year-old Florida woman could lose home after signing real estate contract she says she didn't understand

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.