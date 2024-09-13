HCSO tip about potential shooter at Newsome High School prompts search of school

TAMPA, Fla — A tip about a potential shooter at Newsome High School led to a search of the school Friday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they got a tip about the potential shooter at Newsome High School in Lithia around 8:47 a.m. Friday.

HCSO said that students were not permitted to leave the campus, and parents could not pick up the students.

UPDATE: Friday, September 13, 2024, 1:06 p.m.



HCSO deputies are on the scene, systematically maneuvering through the school to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Deputies have searched the campus, including students, staff, and bags. They have not located a firearm at the school, according to HCSO.

UPDATE: September 13, 2024. 1:50 p.m.



With nearly 3,050 students and 200 staff members on campus today at Newsome High School, screening each person thoroughly to ensure everyone's safety has been a top priority. At this time, our deputies have found no guns.