Hillsborough County

1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Tampa: HCSO

HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 12000 block of Saint James Place in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person was injured.

HCSO added two individuals have been detained in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

