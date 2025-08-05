Hit-and-run victim searching for driver who left the scene, hoping the community can help

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people travel along Dale Mabry Highway in Hillsborough County every day.

The intersection at Ehrlich Road is an especially busy spot along Dale Mabry.

That’s where Josh Morin was stopped at a red light a few days ago.

WATCH full report by Larissa Scott

Hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver who left the scene

Morin’s sister wrote to ABC Action News asking for help about a hit-and-run crash that her brother and his fiancée were in last week.

“We were sitting at the stop light at Erhlich and Dale Mabry and just sitting there chatting,” said Josh Morin.

Then all of a sudden, he said he got hit from behind.

A witness shared dash cam footage with the responding deputy.

That footage shows a larger truck swerving into Morin’s lane, crashing into the back of his truck, crossing over the median while attempting to make a U-turn, then taking down a light pole as they drove away.

Morin told ABC Action News that the impact from the crash totaled his truck.

“The bed is half the size it should be, and the front end went into the car in front of us and totaled it pretty much on both ends,” said Morin.

Josh Morin

He’s grateful that he and his fiancée were not seriously hurt.

“We’re lucky we weren’t killed, honestly. God was definitely with us and watching over us in that moment… Both of us have been in quite a bit of pain the past few days, dealing with severe whiplash and everything that comes with a high-impact trauma like that,” said Morin.

He’s still in shock over what happened on a road he travels often.

“When they say life can change in an instant, that is the closest thing to the truth after having lived through that. It’s literally the blink of an eye, and you know, you get hit like that, and if we didn’t have our seat belts on, like we could’ve been killed, and then that would’ve been it right there,” said Morin.

Part of that driver’s truck was still on the side of Dale Mabry when ABC Action News went back to the crash site.

Now Morin is hopeful the community will help find the driver.

“We’ve always loved this community and we want to help protect it,” he said.

They believe the driver who left the scene was in a larger, full-sized gray truck, possibly a Chevy or a GMC, with lights on the top.

Josh Morin

If you’ve seen this truck or know anything, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

“We just want to get this guy off the street so that we can catch him and so he doesn’t harm anyone else,” said Morin.

