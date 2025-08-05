Tampa barber offers free back-to-school haircuts to families in his community

TAMPA, Fla. — Going back to school can be financially challenging for many families when it comes to buying new clothing, shoes, backpacks and don’t forget haircuts. One Tampa barbershop has made it an annual tradition to give back the best way they know how.

Monday marked the fifth straight year that New Generation Barber Shop offered free back-to-school haircuts to families living across the community. These families and these barbers say, when the kids look good, they feel good, and when they feel good, hopefully that will lead to good grades.

More than 100 students are jumping into barber chairs at New Generation Barber Shop, eager to get that fresh back-to-school look.

“I’m a single mom of three, so it definitely takes a lot of load off of me for sure,” said Alivia Rivera.

New Generation owner, Davis Nguyen, grew up in this neighborhood, South of Gandy. He knows first-hand some of the challenges these families face.

“So we grew up Section 8, a lot of us can relate, and every dollar counts, you got families that come with three, four, five kids, even one kid, backpacks, haircuts, shoes, by the end of the week you’re all drained you know,” said Nguyen.

So, when Davis was fortunate enough to open his own business, giving back to his community became a top priority.

“That’s what drives us, you see the kids grow up, we build a relationship with them over time, a relationship with the parents, and the next thing you know, it’s like a whole family vibe here you know,” said Nguyen.

New Generation has also partnered with other businesses in the community to provide free backpacks, school supplies and bicycles.

“Some of us couldn’t afford it otherwise, I have three boys, so it’s amazing, it’s awesome, they love them,” said a mother named Christina.

These barbers say the best part is the reaction they receive from the students when the last hairs are clipped.

“Oh man, it’s a refreshing feeling man, you just boosted his confidence for the week, you got to attack the first day of school, first week of school with nothing but positive vibes and positive energy,” said Nguyen.