Tampa ranked among worst city for pedestrian safety; new school zone camera aims to change that

TAMPA, Fla. — The first day of school starts next week, and safety is top of mind.

"Please watch out for little walkers and bikers," said Emily Hinsdale, parent and President of Sidewalk Stompers.

Parents and advocates are saying drivers need to keep their speeds in check, especially with new statistics showing Tampa Bay as one of the most dangerous in the state for pedestrians and cyclists.

When you’re driving to work or dropping off a kid at school next week, you'll want to keep a close eye out for school zones. Because if you’re caught going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, new speed cameras will catch it. And you could be facing a $100 fine.

"Speed makes a huge difference to pedestrian and cyclists' safety," said Hinsdale.

New data from Consumer Affairs reveals pedestrian and cyclist crashes are surging in Florida. When it comes to the most dangerous city for bikers, Tampa is at number three. And for walkers, it’s at 13.

"I don't think it's surprising," said April Cobb, a grandparent and youth advocate. "People are simply not slowing down because they're on their phones, they're fiddling with other things, they're trying to get kids dressed in the backseat, whatever it may be, but the key thing is that we all need to slow down."

"That's why we are pushing for lower speeds around schools," said Hinsdale.

As the president of Sidewalk Stompers, Hinsdale encourages children to walk and bike to school for their health, well-being, and safety.

She said she is all for the recent legislation that allows speed cameras to be in school zones.

"We think this is a positive to help increase student safety," said Hinsdale. "The only concern that I have is that we need to roll this out further and faster and get to more schools and reach more children."

While Cobb also wants safer roads, she has questions about the new technology.

"The community has not been well informed as they should have been as it relates ... to safety for the children," said Cobb.

She said she believes more education is needed, and hopes they are being used for the right reason.

"I've heard about flock cameras where they can have different purposes for you know, just capturing the speed of someone traveling in the area," said Cobb.

All in all, the key is slower speeds in school zones.

"I always say drive like you would consider your children are in those areas where they're preparing to go back to school even at school just in their communities in general," said Cobb.

For a list of all the schools with speed cameras in their area, you can visit the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office website or the Tampa Police Department's website.