HCFR adding ambulances during peak hours to keep up with growing demand in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) is adding ambulances to keep up with growing demand. According to officials, HCFR is adding five additional reserve ambulances to keep up during peak hours.

The ambulances that will be used during these times are normally only used when a main ambulance is down for maintenance.

HCFR said the need for additional ambulances is due to the area's population growth, which has increased response times. According to county officials, HCFR's first responders are responding to up to 20 medical calls per shift, which could lead to burnout.

HCFR said they are not seeing any retention or burnout issues yet but hope that this is a preventative measure to stop that in the future.

The agency will use data and analytics to determine where the ambulance will best be used. Each peak-hour ambulance will work a 12-hour shift.

The ambulances will start being used on May 1.