Former State Attorney Andrew Warren will seek reelection

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren announced on Tuesday morning he will seek reelection for a third term.

Warren's post about the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) read, "I'll never stop fighting for our safety, our freedom, and our democracy. Join us in this fight to build a safer, stronger community."

This comes after a January statement in which he initially said he was opting out of a third term.

At the time, Warren said that if he won the election, Governor Ron DeSantis "would simply repeat his illegal suspension of Warren and replace Warren again with an unelected political appointee."

Warren was elected as State Attorney for Tampa/Hillsborough County in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

"I’m running to protect our values, for a woman’s right to choose, for a fair and just system, and—above all—for freedom and democracy,” Warren said in a statement. “I’m running to do what’s right. It’s what I’ve always done, as a former federal prosecutor, as a father, and as your State Attorney. I’m Andrew Warren, and together, it’s time we reclaim the future of this community—our community. Join us in this fight.”

DeSantis said he suspended Warren for signing a national pledge not to prosecute women and doctors for violating state abortion laws or families seeking treatments for transgender minors.

In June, Warren lost his latest fight against his suspension by DeSantis at the Florida Supreme Court due to waiting too long to file his case.