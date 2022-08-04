Gov. DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for putting 'himself publicly above the law'

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit has been suspended for putting "himself publicly above the law."

"Today we are suspending Andrew Warren, effectively immediately," Desantis said during a press conference at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Desantis said Warren is being suspended because after his staff compiled records, they concluded that Warren "put himself publicly above the law."

Chris O'Meara/AP Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Warren announced his decision not to prosecute dozens of protesters arrested on charges of unlawful assembly during a Black Lives Matter march on June 2. Looking on is visionary leader Bishop Thomas Scott. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

"Our government is a government of laws not a government of men and what that means is that we govern ourselves based on a constitutional system and based on the rule of law. But yet we've seen across this county over the last few years individual prosecutors take it upon themselves to determine which laws they like and will enforce and which laws they don't like and then don't enforce."

DeSantis gave the following examples of Warren determining which laws he would and would not enforce:

"In June of 2021, he signed a letter saying that he would not enforce any prohibitions on sex change operations for minors," DeSantis explained. "... and then most recently, after the Dobbs decision was rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court, he signed a letter saying he would not enforce any laws relating to protecting the right to life in the state of Florida."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for complete strangers and are resolved to "apprehend the criminals who prey on law-abiding citizens in our community."

He said they trust that the criminal justice system will hold those guilty accountable.

"The governor's suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren is not political to me," Chronister said. "It's about law and order. It's about ensuring our loved ones are safe. It's about the victims and their voices."

Over the last several years, Chronister said Warren has acted like a "supreme authority by reducing charges, dropping cases and single handedly determining what crimes will be legal or illegal in our county."

DeSantis said, during Warren's suspension, Susan Lopez, who has been serving as a Judge on the Hillsborough County Court, will serve as State Attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit.

“I have the utmost respect for our state laws and I understand the important role that the State Attorney plays in ensuring the safety of our community and the enforcement of our laws,” said Susan Lopez. “I want to thank the Governor for placing his trust in me, and I promise that I will faithfully execute the duties of this office.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Gov. DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren | Press Conference

Read the full suspension order below:

Following DeSantis' announcement Nikki Fried released the following statement:

"This is a politically motivated attack on a universally respected State Attorney democratically elected to exercise prosecutorial discretion. Ron DeSantis is a pathetic bully. He’s doing this because he wants to be dictator, not a governor of Florida. That’s not how this works, though. This will backfire. We just saw it in Kansas. Florida is a pro-choice, pro-democracy state. If this stands, the people of Florida will put an end to it in November."

Charlie Crist released the following statement: