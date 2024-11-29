Florida father shoots and kills 5-year-old son before turning gun on himself: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old father shot and killed his 5-year-old son before turning the gun on himself at a home the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office described as a "horrible, horrible scene."

According to HCSO, the boy's mother came to her husband's home to pick up the child around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The couple had been separated for a year.

She called deputies and told them why she was there and that no one answered the door.

Deputies arrived and found the father's vehicle in the driveway. They repeatedly knocked on the door but received no answer.

HCSO said the mother returned to the home at 9:30 a.m. and went into the home. Once inside, deputies said she discovered the bodies of her 5-year-old son and her 44-year-old husband.

Investigators said they believe the father shot and killed the child before turning the gun on himself.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said no note or letter was initially found at the house on the 17000 block of Cranbrook Drive. However, they have obtained a search warrant and are investigating the home further.

HCSO said the information is all part of the preliminary investigation.

