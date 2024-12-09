Fifth case of dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County: DOH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new case of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County has been reported.

According to the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough), this is the fifth confirmed case of locally acquired dengue fever in the county.

The first case in the county was reported on June 22.

DOH-Hillsborough said the county will continue under a mosquito-borne illness alert, with continued aerial spraying and coordinating surveillance.

Residents are advised to avoid being bitten by mosquitos and to take basic precautions to protect themselves, such as:



draining water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitos can lay eggs and breed

maintain swimming pools and keep them chlorinated

empty plastic swimming pools when not in use

cover your body with protective clothing while outdoors

keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out

treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin (do not apply to skin)

check and repair screens on doors and windows

apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535

