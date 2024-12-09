Fifth case of dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County: DOH

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new case of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County has been reported.
According to the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough), this is the fifth confirmed case of locally acquired dengue fever in the county.
The first case in the county was reported on June 22.
DOH-Hillsborough said the county will continue under a mosquito-borne illness alert, with continued aerial spraying and coordinating surveillance.
Residents are advised to avoid being bitten by mosquitos and to take basic precautions to protect themselves, such as:
- draining water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitos can lay eggs and breed
- maintain swimming pools and keep them chlorinated
- empty plastic swimming pools when not in use
- cover your body with protective clothing while outdoors
- keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out
- treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin (do not apply to skin)
- check and repair screens on doors and windows
- apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535
More information can be found here.
Florida veteran Paul Canton believes his years-long fight to become a legal American citizen could rest with President-elect Donald Trump.