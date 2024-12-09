Watch Now
Fifth case of dengue fever confirmed in Hillsborough County: DOH

James Gathany/CDC via AP
This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new case of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County has been reported.

According to the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough), this is the fifth confirmed case of locally acquired dengue fever in the county.

The first case in the county was reported on June 22.

DOH-Hillsborough said the county will continue under a mosquito-borne illness alert, with continued aerial spraying and coordinating surveillance.

Residents are advised to avoid being bitten by mosquitos and to take basic precautions to protect themselves, such as:

  • draining water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitos can lay eggs and breed
  • maintain swimming pools and keep them chlorinated
  • empty plastic swimming pools when not in use
  • cover your body with protective clothing while outdoors
  • keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out
  • treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin (do not apply to skin)
  • check and repair screens on doors and windows
  • apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535

More information can be found here.

