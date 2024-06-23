Dept of Health Hillsborough County confirms local human case of dengue fever

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has confirmed a human case of locally-acquired dengue fever.

DOH-Hillsborough and Hillsborough County Mosquito Control are coordinating efforts for surveillance and prevention by doing aerial spraying.

DOH-Hillsborough wants to remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitos with some basic precautions, including:



draining water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitos can lay eggs and breed

maintain swimming pools and keep them chlorinated

empty plastic swimming pools when not in use

cover your body with protective clothing while outdoors

keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out

treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin (do not apply to skin)

check and repair screens on doors and windows

apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535

