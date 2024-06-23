Watch Now
Dept of Health Hillsborough County confirms local human case of dengue fever

mosquitos
AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
mosquitos
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jun 22, 2024

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has confirmed a human case of locally-acquired dengue fever.

DOH-Hillsborough and Hillsborough County Mosquito Control are coordinating efforts for surveillance and prevention by doing aerial spraying.

DOH-Hillsborough wants to remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitos with some basic precautions, including:

  • draining water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitos can lay eggs and breed
  • maintain swimming pools and keep them chlorinated
  • empty plastic swimming pools when not in use
  • cover your body with protective clothing while outdoors
  • keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out
  • treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin (do not apply to skin)
  • check and repair screens on doors and windows
  • apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535

Click here to learn more.

