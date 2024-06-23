Dept of Health Hillsborough County confirms local human case of dengue fever

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County (DOH-Hillsborough) has confirmed a human case of locally-acquired dengue fever.
DOH-Hillsborough and Hillsborough County Mosquito Control are coordinating efforts for surveillance and prevention by doing aerial spraying.
DOH-Hillsborough wants to remind the community to avoid being bitten by mosquitos with some basic precautions, including:
- draining water from outdoor areas to reduce the number of places mosquitos can lay eggs and breed
- maintain swimming pools and keep them chlorinated
- empty plastic swimming pools when not in use
- cover your body with protective clothing while outdoors
- keep doors and windows closed to keep mosquitos out
- treat clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin (do not apply to skin)
- check and repair screens on doors and windows
- apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535
Click here to learn more.
A new state law going into effect July 1 says an HOA can no longer pass regulations preventing pickup trucks and work trucks from parking in driveways. This may make life easier for thousands of homeowners with take-home trucks, but the I-Team has learned it’s unclear how the law will be applied.