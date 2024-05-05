Family of Javario Buie holds funeral to say goodbye as investigation continues

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The family of a Tampa 14-year-old found murdered last month is wanting to make sure you remember the name Javario Buie.

Buie's family invited ABC Action News to his funeral where they said their final goodbyes while wearing his favorite color green. The service was held in Temple Terrace on Saturday.

Michael Baldwin, Javario's grandfather, said "It's really a difficult time right now. Nobody expects to have to bury a 14-year-old. We expect to send him to high school, we didn't expect to send him to a graveyard."

Javario was excited to play high school football with a goal of going to Tampa Tech.

Tampa police said he was found shot and killed near a set of train tracks off West Busch Boulevard and Rome Avenue on April 17th.

Now more than 2 weeks later, there are still no arrests.

"Javario was truly an innocent kid, he did not have this coming in no way shape or form or fashion," Baldwin said.

Which is why the family wanted us at his funeral.

Baldwin said, "Javario didn't just die, he was murdered, and we really need the community's help to bring those people to law enforcement's attention, we really need that to happen."

There was support from groups like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety in attendance at the funeral. The Hillsborough County State Attorney was also there as officials work to solve this case.

Javario's family created a website to bring in leads and Tampa Bay Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

Javario's family is also contributing another $1,000 in hopes that a witness will come forward and offer clues to help bring them closure.