Tampa police find body after reports of shots heard, sparking investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death after shots were heard near the 1400 block of W. Busch Blvd.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers received reports of shots heard just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said when they arrived, they saw the body of a Black male victim who had died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.