Family of Jevario Buie launches website in hopes of finding his killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Just last week, Jevario Buie had his eyes set on playing football at his dream high school.

"He was doing his application for Tampa Bay Tech. He was asking his mom 'I don't know how to write this essay, but I really want to go to Tampa Bay Tech'," his Grandmother, JoQuetta Winters, recalled.

"Our hope was to be prepared for his graduation. Instead, today, we had to plan for his funeral," his Grandfather, Michael Baldwin, said.

The 14-year-old was found dead near a set of train tracks on April 22.

"Sometimes we hear about a kid 14-year-olds being shot, and we automatically assume 'What did he do wrong? And what gang is he a part of?' Jevario wasn't a part of anybody's gang. He never smoked. He never drank. He never did any drugs," said Baldwin.

Now, his family is reeling from their hurt and confusion that gun violence found its way to their own teen.

"I just can't believe he's gone. They took him away. He had so much to offer," said Baldwin.

Through their anguish and tears, the family stood with Moms Demand Action and Every Town for Gun Safety.

But instead of asking for full justice, the family is offering an olive branch to the young boy's murderers.

"I know that this crime happened as a result of some hurting boys who hurt other people. They're not bad boys, they're hurting. And no one has addressed their own pain. So what we want to do is to help them address their pain. And we will walk alongside of him to help him address what's going on with them," he added.

But to do that, they have to find Jevario's killer.

They've launched a website to share more about Jevario's life as well as ways to anonymously submit tips. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $5,000 reward for any answers. Buie's family is offering an additional $1,000 reward.

Justice for Jevario Buie Website



"We cannot stress enough that there are multiple people that are aware and may have been present in the vicious, ruthless killing of a 14 year old boy, someone somewhere know something for the parents, of the children that were involved. We pray that you do the right thing. If this was your child, you would want someone to stand up and speak up," said Jamila Land, a National Survivor Fellow for Every Town for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action.

Land made the trip to Tampa from her home in California. She has a deep and personal connection to the pain Buie's family is feeling.

"I have personally lost six; four nephews, a niece and my daughter to community gun violence out of California. I was called in for support from the local Moms Demand Action because as you know, we are one of the largest organizations in the country that fights for sensible gun legislation throughout the nation. Then the past few years, it has been very important," she said.

Law enforcement continues to investigate and look for leads behind the teenager's death.

To visit the website to learn more about Jevario Buie click this link