Grandfather of 14-year-old shot and killed urges people to come forward with leads

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police detectives are asking for information to help identify those responsible for shooting and killing a 14-year-old in Tampa.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 1400 block of W. Busch Blvd. in Tampa on Wednesday, April 17. It happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police found 14-year-old Jevario Buie with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

His grandfather, Michael Baldwin, Sr., believes numerous people know what happened to his grandson.

"Words are hard to find when it comes to dealing with our youth today. I just know there were some kids who witnessed this that are afraid to step up because they're afraid of what could happen to them. I want them to know that the silence that they hold is going to eat them alive. It's going to eat them alive and there's a better way to resolve that fear," said Baldwin.

Baldwin said his grandson was quiet, loved football, and playing video games.

"Never smoked a cigarette, never drank any alcohol, never shot a gun, never was in a gang, never had any police contact, none of those things that can sometimes happen in black and brown, poor communities," said Baldwin.

"I was devastated. Immediately, I felt the loss of our family's hopes and dreams. He's our oldest boy," he added.

Baldwin spent decades incarcerated. He runs youth programs and works with people who were previously incarcerated.

Baldwin said he forgives the people responsible, but they must be held accountable.

"The message I want to convey to those individuals who shot and killed my grandson...I already forgive them, but I want them to know that accountability has to come. It has to come and I’m willing to walk alongside of them as they experience the criminal justice system," said Baldwin.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

"This is a senseless tragedy that has taken a young life," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "Jevario's family is heartbroken, and our detectives are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We are asking the community to come forward with any information they may have. Even the smallest detail could be crucial in solving this case and finding justice for Jevario’s family."